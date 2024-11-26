Tragic Midnight Blast: Collapse in Madhya Pradesh Claims Lives

A late-night explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district resulted in the collapse of three houses, leaving two dead, two feared trapped, and five injured, according to police. The incident occurred in Rathore Colony under Kotwali police station around midnight.

Police reports indicate that upon receiving notification of the disaster, law enforcement and municipal teams quickly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue efforts. City Superintendent of Police Ravi Soner revealed that the ongoing operation has so far recovered two deceased individuals and that the possibility remains of more being trapped under the debris.

Earlier, Sameer Saurabh, Morena Superintendent of Police, confirmed the blast, stating that the complete damage to two of the three houses resulted in multiple injuries. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, pending an investigation by the forensic team on site.

(With inputs from agencies.)