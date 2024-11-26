Left Menu

Tragic Midnight Blast: Collapse in Madhya Pradesh Claims Lives

A devastating midnight explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Morena led to the collapse of three houses, causing two deaths and injuring five. Police and municipal teams are actively conducting rescue operations with some still feared trapped. The blast's cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:36 IST
Tragic Midnight Blast: Collapse in Madhya Pradesh Claims Lives
Rescue operation underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A late-night explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district resulted in the collapse of three houses, leaving two dead, two feared trapped, and five injured, according to police. The incident occurred in Rathore Colony under Kotwali police station around midnight.

Police reports indicate that upon receiving notification of the disaster, law enforcement and municipal teams quickly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue efforts. City Superintendent of Police Ravi Soner revealed that the ongoing operation has so far recovered two deceased individuals and that the possibility remains of more being trapped under the debris.

Earlier, Sameer Saurabh, Morena Superintendent of Police, confirmed the blast, stating that the complete damage to two of the three houses resulted in multiple injuries. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, pending an investigation by the forensic team on site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024