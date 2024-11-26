India's Constitution: A Beacon of Secularism & Pluralism

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted its Constitution, which became effective on January 26, 1950. For 75 years, it has steered the world's largest democracy, embodying principles of secularism and pluralism at its core.

The Constitution's secularism diverges from Western models by advocating "equal respect for all religions" rather than a strict separation of religion and state. This is reflected in, among other features, the rights to religious freedom and equality before the law, as well as state neutrality in religious matters.

India's diverse population, speaking numerous languages and following various faiths, benefits from constitutional mandates protecting minority rights and promoting universal adult suffrage. These ensure representation and inclusivity, while landmark judicial rulings have reinforced secularism and pluralism as integral to the nation's foundational structure.

