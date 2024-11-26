Left Menu

PAN 2.0: Revolutionizing Taxpayer Identification in Digital India

The government's PAN 2.0 project, worth Rs 1,435 crore, seeks to transform the issuing system of permanent account numbers by introducing PAN cards with QR Codes. With an aim to create a common business identifier, the project aligns with Digital India, promoting digital ease and eco-friendly processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
In a significant move towards modernizing the tax identification system, the Indian government has rolled out the PAN 2.0 project, allocating Rs 1,435 crore for its implementation. This initiative introduces PAN cards featuring QR Codes for enhanced functionality and will be provided at no cost to taxpayers.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given the green light to this transformative project. It aims to establish a 'common business identifier' across government agencies' digital systems, addressing long-standing demands from businesses for a unified identification mechanism.

The PAN 2.0 project is set to improve taxpayer registration services through technology-driven changes, promising easier access and faster service delivery. By promoting eco-friendly practices and ensuring secure data handling, this initiative resonates with the government's Digital India vision. Meanwhile, the current PAN system will remain valid, ensuring a seamless transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

