India Boosts Milk Production and Productivity

India's milk production witnessed a 4% rise, reaching 239.30 million tonnes in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

During National Milk Day, Minister Singh highlighted the increase as a result of improved productivity, while urging dairy farmers to integrate into the organized sector to optimize their income.

In addition, Singh emphasized on enhancing exports, eliminating foot and mouth disease by 2030 through free vaccinations, and adopting modern breeding techniques to uplift the industry further.

(With inputs from agencies.)