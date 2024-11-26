Left Menu

India Boosts Milk Production and Productivity

India's milk production increased by 4% to 239.30 million tonnes in 2023-24. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted improvements in productivity and urged dairy farmers to join the organized sector for better income. National Milk Day 2024 celebrated advancements and future goals, including disease eradication and boosting exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:42 IST
India's milk production witnessed a 4% rise, reaching 239.30 million tonnes in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

During National Milk Day, Minister Singh highlighted the increase as a result of improved productivity, while urging dairy farmers to integrate into the organized sector to optimize their income.

In addition, Singh emphasized on enhancing exports, eliminating foot and mouth disease by 2030 through free vaccinations, and adopting modern breeding techniques to uplift the industry further.

