Pound Resilience Amid Trump Tariff Threats

The pound showed remarkable resilience on Tuesday, undeterred by President-elect Donald Trump's threats of increased tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China, which stirred currency market volatility.

After initially losing ground due to its status as a risk-sensitive currency, sterling regained composure, ending slightly higher at $1.2587. The euro remained stable against the pound. Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports linked to drug issues and migrant crossings, along with an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, initially boosted the dollar index but later retracted gains. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso dropped by 1% and 2% respectively.

Currency strategist Derek Halpenny from MUFG highlighted Britain's modest trade surplus with the U.S., suggesting it might escape major tariff repercussions. However, he warned that eurozone-focused tariffs could impact Britain indirectly, exacerbating risks of pound depreciation if the trade tensions escalate and global growth weakens.

