Left Menu

Pound Resilience Amid Trump Tariff Threats

The pound showed resilience despite volatility caused by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats against Canada, Mexico, and China. Sterling bounced back after initial losses, while other currencies like the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso saw declines. Experts say the UK's minor trade surplus with the U.S. may shield it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:52 IST
Pound Resilience Amid Trump Tariff Threats
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The pound showed remarkable resilience on Tuesday, undeterred by President-elect Donald Trump's threats of increased tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China, which stirred currency market volatility.

After initially losing ground due to its status as a risk-sensitive currency, sterling regained composure, ending slightly higher at $1.2587. The euro remained stable against the pound. Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports linked to drug issues and migrant crossings, along with an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, initially boosted the dollar index but later retracted gains. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso dropped by 1% and 2% respectively.

Currency strategist Derek Halpenny from MUFG highlighted Britain's modest trade surplus with the U.S., suggesting it might escape major tariff repercussions. However, he warned that eurozone-focused tariffs could impact Britain indirectly, exacerbating risks of pound depreciation if the trade tensions escalate and global growth weakens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024