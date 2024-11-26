Novo Nordisk's Breakthrough in U.S. Healthcare Policy

Novo Nordisk A/S has made headlines with an impactful change in U.S. healthcare policy. Starting in 2026, Medicare and Medicaid will begin covering anti-obesity medications, thanks to a new Part D rule.

This inclusion represents a forward-thinking step in addressing obesity-related health issues and promoting broader accessibility for patients.

The move is seen as a positive shift in both public health management and support for pharmaceutical innovations, indicating progressive measures in healthcare policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)