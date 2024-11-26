RBI Governor Das Discharged After Health Scare

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das was released from a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after being admitted the previous night due to acidity-related complaints. According to an RBI spokesperson, Das is in stable condition following his brief hospital stay.

A health bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals in Chennai confirmed that the RBI Governor faced acidity issues on Monday evening, prompting a night of hospital observation. However, the bulletin assured that there was no cause for concern regarding his health.

Das, who previously served as Secretary of the Department of Revenue and Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, took charge as the 25th Governor of the RBI on December 12, 2018, with his initial three-year term extended in 2021. Over his 38-year career, Das has occupied key governmental roles in various sectors, including finance and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)