RBI Governor Das Discharged After Health Scare

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das was discharged from a Chennai hospital after being admitted for acidity-related issues. The RBI assures there's no cause for concern. Das, a seasoned IAS officer with over three decades of experience, is currently serving his extended term as the 25th Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:37 IST
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das was released from a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after being admitted the previous night due to acidity-related complaints. According to an RBI spokesperson, Das is in stable condition following his brief hospital stay.

A health bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals in Chennai confirmed that the RBI Governor faced acidity issues on Monday evening, prompting a night of hospital observation. However, the bulletin assured that there was no cause for concern regarding his health.

Das, who previously served as Secretary of the Department of Revenue and Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, took charge as the 25th Governor of the RBI on December 12, 2018, with his initial three-year term extended in 2021. Over his 38-year career, Das has occupied key governmental roles in various sectors, including finance and infrastructure.

