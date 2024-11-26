India's Milky Success: Surging Ahead Amid Challenges

India's dairy sector witnessed a significant increase in milk production, rising nearly 4% in the fiscal year 2023-24 to reach 239.3 million tonnes. This growth, attributed to improved productivity, offset a notable 16% decline in buffalo milk output, according to government statistics released on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, highlighted the importance of organized dairy farming to escalate milk production and farmers' income. Speaking at the National Milk Day event, Singh underscored the role of dairy cooperatives in eliminating middlemen and boosting exports.

The government is providing free vaccinations to tackle livestock diseases like foot and mouth disease. Additionally, Singh urged farmers to adopt technologies such as sex-sorted semen and artificial insemination to enhance breeds, aiming for a comprehensive improvement in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)