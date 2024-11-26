India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

Iran is actively seeking technical assistance from India via the Eurasian Group (EAG) to facilitate its removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) blacklist by adhering to international norms. A senior central government official confirmed India's support during a press briefing in Indore.

Vivek Aggarwal, Additional Secretary of the Department of Revenue, stated that India is committed to providing Iran with the necessary expert advice and technical knowledge through the EAG platform. This effort comes as part of the ongoing 41st plenary meeting of the EAG in Indore, which includes nine member countries.

Amidst these discussions, India reaffirmed its dedication to international financial standards, enhancing its reputation with initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and advanced financial crime detection tactics using Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, the Indian government considers regulating the online gaming industry to prevent financial crimes linked to money laundering and terror financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)