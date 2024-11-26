Left Menu

Unveiling 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat': A Bold Step Toward Ending Child Marriage in India

Union Minister Annpurna Devi launches the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign to eradicate child marriages. This initiative, aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision, aims to empower girls and engage 25 crore citizens. It introduces a portal for raising awareness and facilitating case reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:05 IST
Unveiling 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat': A Bold Step Toward Ending Child Marriage in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, is set to spearhead a significant campaign titled 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' aimed at eradicating child marriages in India.

At the event, the focus will be on the innovative 'Child Marriage Free Bharat' portal, designed to raise awareness about child marriage, prevent its occurrence, and enable efficient reporting of such cases.

The campaign, championed as part of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores the vital importance of empowering young girls and ensuring their full participation in every domain of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024