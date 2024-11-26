Unveiling 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat': A Bold Step Toward Ending Child Marriage in India
Union Minister Annpurna Devi launches the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign to eradicate child marriages. This initiative, aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision, aims to empower girls and engage 25 crore citizens. It introduces a portal for raising awareness and facilitating case reporting.
The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, is set to spearhead a significant campaign titled 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' aimed at eradicating child marriages in India.
At the event, the focus will be on the innovative 'Child Marriage Free Bharat' portal, designed to raise awareness about child marriage, prevent its occurrence, and enable efficient reporting of such cases.
The campaign, championed as part of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores the vital importance of empowering young girls and ensuring their full participation in every domain of life.
