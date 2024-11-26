Left Menu

Congress Demands Return to Ballot Papers Amid EVM Controversy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for the replacement of Electronic Voting Machines with ballot papers, claiming that votes from SC, ST, OBC, and poor communities are being wasted. His comments come after Congress's defeat in the Maharashtra elections, and he urges nationwide action to adopt ballot papers for fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:08 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold stance on voting reforms, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday demanded the return to ballot papers, alleging that electronic voting machines (EVMs) disenfranchise marginalized communities including SC, ST, OBC, and the poor. Speaking at a Constitution Day event, Kharge criticized the reliance on EVMs and called for their removal.

Kharge's assertions follow Congress's significant loss in the Maharashtra Assembly election, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance captured a dominant position. In contrast, the Congress secured a modest 16 seats, highlighting internal calls for electoral reforms and a shift in strategy.

The Congress leader further condemned the BJP for not securing a majority in the 2024 general election and accused the ruling government of economic misconduct favoring conglomerates like Adani and Ambani. Kharge also sparked discussions on constitutional awareness, urging a two-day parliamentary discourse to underline citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

