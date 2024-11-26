End of an Era: Gazprom's Gas Flowes via Ukraine to Cease

Left Menu

Russian gas giant Gazprom is preparing for a halt in gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after December 31, 2025. Ukraine plans to end the long-standing transit deal, impacting European markets historically reliant on Russian gas, amid the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and decreased EU reliance on Russian energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift with potential wide-reaching impacts, Russian state-controlled gas giant Gazprom is planning for an end to its gas transit to Europe through Ukraine beyond the end of this year. This decision follows Ukraine's declaration to cease the transit deal, effectively ending over half a century of gas supply through this route.

While Ukraine, which earns roughly a billion dollars annually from the agreement, stands firm on its decision, Moscow has indicated a willingness to continue discussions. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself has voiced readiness for ongoing gas flow negotiations via this route.

The implications of this shift are substantial, considering Russia's historical role as Europe's primary natural gas supplier. The European Union, meanwhile, is moving away from Russian energy dependence, especially in light of geopolitical developments and infrastructure incidents like the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

