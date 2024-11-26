End of an Era: Gazprom's Gas Flowes via Ukraine to Cease

In a significant shift with potential wide-reaching impacts, Russian state-controlled gas giant Gazprom is planning for an end to its gas transit to Europe through Ukraine beyond the end of this year. This decision follows Ukraine's declaration to cease the transit deal, effectively ending over half a century of gas supply through this route.

While Ukraine, which earns roughly a billion dollars annually from the agreement, stands firm on its decision, Moscow has indicated a willingness to continue discussions. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself has voiced readiness for ongoing gas flow negotiations via this route.

The implications of this shift are substantial, considering Russia's historical role as Europe's primary natural gas supplier. The European Union, meanwhile, is moving away from Russian energy dependence, especially in light of geopolitical developments and infrastructure incidents like the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

