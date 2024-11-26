RSS Chief Calls for Harmony Between Spirituality and Science

In a significant address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that spirituality and science are not at odds, emphasizing that both domains necessitate a form of faith to achieve justice. His comments came during the launch of 'Banayen Jeevan Praanwaan,' a book penned by RSS Pracharak Mukul Kanitkar, alongside Swami Avadheshanand Giri.

Bhagwat critiqued the prevalent reliance on sensory-based knowledge over the past two millennia, especially with the rise of modern science. He contended that this view is inadequate as science has its limitations, and it is a fallacy to ignore realms that lie beyond its purview. He highlighted the introspective nature of Indian Sanatan culture, which balances internal reflection with external observation.

According to Bhagwat, spirituality operates on the principle of 'know before you believe,' employing the mind powered by prana, or life force, as its instrument. He observed, "A stronger prana enhances one's capacity to progress spiritually." Bhagwat also underscored the universal consciousness inherent in each particle, proposing a holistic life vision drawn from such insights that the world increasingly needs. He emphasized the importance of tapas, or spiritual discipline, as essential at both national and personal levels, citing India's distinctive praan shakti evident in various facets of life, notably during the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha.

(With inputs from agencies.)