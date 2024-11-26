Protests Erupt Over Arrest of ISKCON Priest in Bangladesh
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari plans marches to Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in protest against ISKCON priest's arrest. Legal proceedings deny bail for Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested for sedition. Minority groups express outrage and demand his release, warning of damage to Bangladesh's global image on human rights.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in West Bengal is witnessing heightened tensions as Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader, announced a protest march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. Scheduled for 3 pm tomorrow, the march aims to protest the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by Dhaka police.
Adhikari, speaking to ANI, revealed plans for further protests, signifying widespread agitation. Hindu Jagran Manch has planned another march from Sealdah station, emphasizing the growing unrest among Hindu communities. On Monday, Adhikari announced plans to seal the Bangladesh border near Petrapole, highlighting the escalating diplomatic tensions.
Chinmoy Krishna Das, apprehended on charges of sedition, faced judicial proceedings in a Chittagong court which refused his bail plea. Despite the complainant's reluctance to pursue the case, the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council has called for his immediate release, citing concerns over Bangladesh's international human rights image.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED raids multiple locations in poll-bound Jharkhand apart from West Bengal in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case: Officials.
Protest on High: Jaipur Men Scale Tower Demanding CBI Probe
Protests Ignite Demanding Accountability in Novi Sad Railway Disaster
ED Intensifies Crackdown on Money Laundering Linked to Bangladeshi Infiltration
Dutch Crackdown: Arrests Follow Antisemitic Attacks on Israeli Football Fans