Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Arrest of ISKCON Priest in Bangladesh

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari plans marches to Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in protest against ISKCON priest's arrest. Legal proceedings deny bail for Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested for sedition. Minority groups express outrage and demand his release, warning of damage to Bangladesh's global image on human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:37 IST
Protests Erupt Over Arrest of ISKCON Priest in Bangladesh
West Bengal Assembly Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in West Bengal is witnessing heightened tensions as Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader, announced a protest march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. Scheduled for 3 pm tomorrow, the march aims to protest the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by Dhaka police.

Adhikari, speaking to ANI, revealed plans for further protests, signifying widespread agitation. Hindu Jagran Manch has planned another march from Sealdah station, emphasizing the growing unrest among Hindu communities. On Monday, Adhikari announced plans to seal the Bangladesh border near Petrapole, highlighting the escalating diplomatic tensions.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, apprehended on charges of sedition, faced judicial proceedings in a Chittagong court which refused his bail plea. Despite the complainant's reluctance to pursue the case, the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council has called for his immediate release, citing concerns over Bangladesh's international human rights image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024