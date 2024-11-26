Protests Erupt Over Arrest of ISKCON Priest in Bangladesh

The political landscape in West Bengal is witnessing heightened tensions as Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader, announced a protest march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. Scheduled for 3 pm tomorrow, the march aims to protest the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by Dhaka police.

Adhikari, speaking to ANI, revealed plans for further protests, signifying widespread agitation. Hindu Jagran Manch has planned another march from Sealdah station, emphasizing the growing unrest among Hindu communities. On Monday, Adhikari announced plans to seal the Bangladesh border near Petrapole, highlighting the escalating diplomatic tensions.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, apprehended on charges of sedition, faced judicial proceedings in a Chittagong court which refused his bail plea. Despite the complainant's reluctance to pursue the case, the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council has called for his immediate release, citing concerns over Bangladesh's international human rights image.

