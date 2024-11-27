Market Reactions to Tariff Announcements: Dollar Strengthens and Stocks Rise

The U.S. dollar appreciated against several currencies after President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China. The tariff discussion came as traders absorbed the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

Stock markets showed gains with MSCI's global equity index climbing, while major U.S. stock indices including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq reported modest rises. Investors have viewed the tariff threats as negotiation tactics, rather than immediate concerns.

In other markets, U.S. crude oil and Brent posted slight declines, while Bitcoin extended losses. Gold saw fluctuations due to mixed influences including a ceasefire in the Middle East and ongoing tariff concerns.

