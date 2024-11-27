Left Menu

Market Reactions to Tariff Announcements: Dollar Strengthens and Stocks Rise

The U.S. dollar gained amidst tariff discussions led by President-elect Donald Trump. Stock indices turned positive following the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. However, investor reactions to potential tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China moderated. Oil, Bitcoin, and gold experienced fluctuations due to varying market influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar appreciated against several currencies after President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China. The tariff discussion came as traders absorbed the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

Stock markets showed gains with MSCI's global equity index climbing, while major U.S. stock indices including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq reported modest rises. Investors have viewed the tariff threats as negotiation tactics, rather than immediate concerns.

In other markets, U.S. crude oil and Brent posted slight declines, while Bitcoin extended losses. Gold saw fluctuations due to mixed influences including a ceasefire in the Middle East and ongoing tariff concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

