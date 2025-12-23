Left Menu

German Bond Yields See Historic Retreat Amid Market Calm

German 30-year bond yields dropped significantly as global selloff paused. Japanese bond yields also fell, contributing to market stabilization. The European Central Bank's stance remains in focus amid geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, French lawmakers work on emergency budget legislation amid political division.

Updated: 23-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:48 IST
German bond yields experienced a notable decrease from a 14-year high on Tuesday, marking their largest daily drop in over two months as the global selloff in government bonds paused.

The decline in bond yields was reflected globally, coinciding with a reduction in Japanese bond rates after their recent rise. This market stabilization comes before the Christmas holiday period.

The European Central Bank's prospects and geopolitical tensions have heightened demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver, with French lawmakers rushing to implement emergency budget legislation amid internal division.

