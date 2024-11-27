Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Key Arrests Made as Investigation Continues
In Sambhal, 27 people have been arrested following violence during an ASI survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Authorities prioritize restoring peace, with FIRs filed against high-profile figures, including a Samajwadi Party MP. The situation remains under investigation as police work to identify more suspects and stabilize the community.
- Country:
- India
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced the arrest of 27 individuals following violent clashes during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal district. Seven FIRs have been registered post-incident, aiming to restore peace in the area.
The commissioner emphasized that their top priority is to normalize the situation, ensuring that locals don't succumb to external influences. He called on community leaders to refrain from spreading unfounded allegations and to work towards community cooperation in the investigation process.
Among those implicated in the upheaval are prominent figures, including Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accused of inciting violence. Moradabad Police Commissioner confirmed the lodging of an FIR against Barq and a local MLA's son, underscoring that strict measures will be enforced to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sambhal
- ASI
- survey
- violence
- arrests
- Moradabad
- FIR
- Samajwadi Party
- Tensions
- Investigation
ALSO READ
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region
Marco Rubio: America's First Latino Secretary of State Under Trump
Inferno at IOCL Refinery: Fire and Rescue Efforts in Gujarat
Fireball Fate: The Unexpected Demise of Binar Satellites
Haiti's New PM Amid Crisis, Flight Hit by Gunfire Spurs Airline Suspensions