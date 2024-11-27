Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Key Arrests Made as Investigation Continues

In Sambhal, 27 people have been arrested following violence during an ASI survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Authorities prioritize restoring peace, with FIRs filed against high-profile figures, including a Samajwadi Party MP. The situation remains under investigation as police work to identify more suspects and stabilize the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:53 IST
Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Key Arrests Made as Investigation Continues
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced the arrest of 27 individuals following violent clashes during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal district. Seven FIRs have been registered post-incident, aiming to restore peace in the area.

The commissioner emphasized that their top priority is to normalize the situation, ensuring that locals don't succumb to external influences. He called on community leaders to refrain from spreading unfounded allegations and to work towards community cooperation in the investigation process.

Among those implicated in the upheaval are prominent figures, including Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accused of inciting violence. Moradabad Police Commissioner confirmed the lodging of an FIR against Barq and a local MLA's son, underscoring that strict measures will be enforced to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024