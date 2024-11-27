NIA Launches Probes into Manipur Violence Under MHA's Orders

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially launched investigations into a series of violent incidents occurring in Manipur, following direct orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. This move comes after the registration of three high-profile cases involving gruesome attacks in the troubled region.

On November 13, 2024, the NIA re-registered these cases to expedite justice, given the severity of the offenses. The incidents include the fatal burning of homes in Borobekra, two civilians killed, and the abduction and murder of six individuals, including women and children, amid escalating tension in the state.

Further violence was reported on November 11 when armed militants attacked police stations, resulting in casualties and injuries. The NIA has stepped in, seeking to unravel the deeper conspiracy behind the acts of brutality, with investigations further bolstered by the recovery of arms and evidence from the crime scenes.

