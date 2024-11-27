Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Bengaluru: Young Woman Stabbed to Death

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Bengaluru's Indira Nagar. The suspect, from Kerala, allegedly stabbed the victim, Maya Gogoi from Assam. The crime was discovered after a foul smell led police to the scene. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:58 IST
Tragic Murder in Bengaluru: Young Woman Stabbed to Death
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Benagluru City East Division D Devaraja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man faces murder charges in Bengaluru after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old girl to death, police officials reported Wednesday. The accused, identified as Aarav Hanoy from Kerala, was charged under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to law enforcement, the suspect is employed as a student counselor for a private educational firm located in Bengaluru's HSR Layout. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru, D Devaraja, disclosed that the crime took place at the Royal Living service apartment in Indira Nagar, where the victim, Maya Gogoi, had been deceased for two days before discovery.

Police were alerted by a foul odor emanating from the apartment. Upon investigation, officers and forensic experts uncovered Gogoi's body. Review of CCTV footage showed Hanoy, along with Gogoi, checking into the establishment on November 23. Hanoy reportedly vacated the room early on November 26. The victim, also working as a counselor in the Koramangala area, had multiple stab wounds to the chest. Discoveries of a nylon cable and knife at the scene have prompted further inquiries as the authorities seek to apprehend Hanoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024