Tragic Murder in Bengaluru: Young Woman Stabbed to Death

A 21-year-old man faces murder charges in Bengaluru after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old girl to death, police officials reported Wednesday. The accused, identified as Aarav Hanoy from Kerala, was charged under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to law enforcement, the suspect is employed as a student counselor for a private educational firm located in Bengaluru's HSR Layout. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru, D Devaraja, disclosed that the crime took place at the Royal Living service apartment in Indira Nagar, where the victim, Maya Gogoi, had been deceased for two days before discovery.

Police were alerted by a foul odor emanating from the apartment. Upon investigation, officers and forensic experts uncovered Gogoi's body. Review of CCTV footage showed Hanoy, along with Gogoi, checking into the establishment on November 23. Hanoy reportedly vacated the room early on November 26. The victim, also working as a counselor in the Koramangala area, had multiple stab wounds to the chest. Discoveries of a nylon cable and knife at the scene have prompted further inquiries as the authorities seek to apprehend Hanoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)