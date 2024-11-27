Mahesh Jethmalani Criticizes Congress Over Adani Controversy in Parliament

Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani launched a pointed critique against the Congress Party on Thursday, alleging they are using the US indictment against the Adani Group as a political diversion following their electoral losses. Jethmalani asserted that Congress lacks credible evidence to demand a parliamentary investigation.

Addressing the US Department of Justice's indictment, Jethmalani remarked on its questionable timing, noting its release coincides with the parliamentary session. He clarified that the indictment did not implicate the Adanis or Adani Green, reaffirming no evidence had been presented of any Indian law being violated.

As the Parliament Winter Session commenced, Congress MPs advanced adjournment motions to discuss the matter. Jethmalani dismissed these actions as misguided, questioning the alleged conspiracy to bribe Indian officials. He emphasized the lack of evidence in the indictment and accused Congress of misusing it to undermine a domestic conglomerate beneficial to India.

Jethmalani reiterated his stance, labeling the opposition's focus on the indictment as politically motivated. He accused them of attempting to deflect from their setbacks in recent elections, describing it as a strategic distraction. In his view, the opposition is inappropriately fixating on foreign-related issues like Adani and Manipur, which are not in the national interest.

He characterized the opposition's allegations against Adani as immature and without legal foundation, framing them as a mere political maneuver. Moreover, Jethmalani suggested this could be part of a broader strategy to disrupt parliamentary proceedings, noting the timing before the session as a tactic to hinder legislative progress.

The Adani Group refuted the bribery allegations put forth by US authorities. In response to media reports on supposed Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, Adani Green Energy issued a statement dismissing the charges as incorrect, clarifying that its directors, including Gautam Adani, have not been accused under the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)