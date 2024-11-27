Left Menu

Dollar Dips on Trade Jitters and Trump Tariff Talk

The U.S. dollar hit a one-week low as investors reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's tariff promises. Market fluctuations are tied to Trump's upcoming policies and the PCE price index release. Analysts observe inflation concerns, while currency performances show positive responses to geopolitical movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:59 IST
Dollar Dips on Trade Jitters and Trump Tariff Talk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against major currencies on Wednesday, influenced by investor caution over President-elect Donald Trump's tariff promises. As investors adjust their portfolios ahead of month's end, all eyes are on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index set for later release.

Trump's pledge of significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, the U.S.'s top trade partners, has fueled market anxiety. With expectations of erratic announcements and potential policy reversals from Trump, who assumes office in January, the markets remain on edge.

Analysts emphasize the importance of inflation, inequality, and immigration as factors in Trump's victory. Viktor Shvets of Macquarie Capital warns of potential electoral backlash without economic improvement, noting Trump's selection of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary to manage deficits and use tariffs strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024