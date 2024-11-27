Left Menu

India's Financial Institutions: A Quantum Leap Towards 2047

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao emphasizes the need for India's financial institutions to scale up by 2047. Strengthening the regulatory system, enhancing risk management, and enabling access to capital markets are key steps. India aims to build a strong financial foundation amidst a rapidly evolving global financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India must significantly expand its financial institutions by 2047 to realize its goal of becoming a developed nation, according to RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao.

Speaking at the 'High-Level Policy Conference of Central Banks in the Global South,' Rao highlighted the achievements of India's robust financial system, while stressing the need for further scale and size enhancements to meet national goals.

Rao warned of increased risks and advocated for robust governance and risk management to preserve financial stability. He also called for new players and services to meet credit demands while ensuring innovation through adaptable regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024