CRPF Conducts Free Medical Camp in Udhampur

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 137 battalion took a proactive approach to community health on Wednesday by hosting a free medical camp at Government School Roun, Udhampur. The event, under the Civic Action Programme (CAP), marked the third such initiative in the district, offering essential medicines to the local populace.

Commandant Manoj Kumar Sikon highlighted the distribution of medicines suitable for winter ailments, targeting young children with free cough syrups. The camp provided test reports, ECGs, and medication including antacids, vitamins, and sanitary pads, all at no cost. Sikon emphasized the dual aim of promoting health and raising CRPF awareness among the young attendees.

Dr. Manish, the battalion's medical officer, pointed out upcoming foggy weather challenges, especially for respiratory patients. Proactive measures included nebulization and respiratory pumps provision. Additionally, to combat common stomach worm issues among school children, syrups were dispensed, continuing the CAP's commitment to health education and community welfare.

