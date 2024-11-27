Left Menu

CRPF Conducts Free Medical Camp in Udhampur

The CRPF 137 battalion organized a free medical camp at a school in Udhampur providing medicines and health services. This initiative, part of the Civic Action Programme, aims to raise health awareness and support the local community, especially during the challenging winter season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:29 IST
CRPF Conducts Free Medical Camp in Udhampur
CRPF's 137 battalion organises free medical camp in J-K's Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 137 battalion took a proactive approach to community health on Wednesday by hosting a free medical camp at Government School Roun, Udhampur. The event, under the Civic Action Programme (CAP), marked the third such initiative in the district, offering essential medicines to the local populace.

Commandant Manoj Kumar Sikon highlighted the distribution of medicines suitable for winter ailments, targeting young children with free cough syrups. The camp provided test reports, ECGs, and medication including antacids, vitamins, and sanitary pads, all at no cost. Sikon emphasized the dual aim of promoting health and raising CRPF awareness among the young attendees.

Dr. Manish, the battalion's medical officer, pointed out upcoming foggy weather challenges, especially for respiratory patients. Proactive measures included nebulization and respiratory pumps provision. Additionally, to combat common stomach worm issues among school children, syrups were dispensed, continuing the CAP's commitment to health education and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024