Cyclonic Storm Alert: Tamil Nadu Braces for Impact as Depression Intensifies

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to amplify into a cyclone, threatening Tamil Nadu. The Indian Coast Guard and state agencies are ensuring seafarers' safety, while the IMD predicts heavy rainfalls prompting school closures and exam postponements. Fishermen are advised to secure their vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:18 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is predicted to escalate into a cyclonic storm, posing a threat to Tamil Nadu. The Indian Coast Guard is actively coordinating with state agencies to safeguard seafarers, issuing advisories for fishing boats to return to safer harbors.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports the depression moving north-northwest at a slow pace, and it was centered at 8.9°N latitude and 82.1°E longitude as of November 27. The storm is expected to intensify within the next 12 hours and approach north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Strong winds have already been recorded in Pamban Port, while the likelihood of heavy rainfall has led to the suspension of classes in multiple districts and the postponement of university exams. The IMD has forecasted extensive heavy rainfalls throughout the region as the storm progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

