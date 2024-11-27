Left Menu

Tragic Self-Immolation: Gujarat Woman and Daughters Fight for Life

A 32-year-old woman, Nayanaben Gohil, set herself and her two daughters on fire in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. The trio is now in critical condition at a government hospital. Police are investigating the reasons behind this tragic act while the community grapples with its aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:21 IST
Tragic Self-Immolation: Gujarat Woman and Daughters Fight for Life
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district set herself and her two daughters ablaze, resulting in severe injuries to all three, according to a police official.

Identified as Nayanaben Gohil, the woman's daughters, nine-year-old Pratiksha and the younger Urvashi, are receiving treatment at a government hospital. Their conditions remain critical following the incident in Hathab village.

Authorities have not disclosed Urvashi's exact age and are currently investigating the motive behind Nayanaben's desperate move. Her husband, Bhavesh Gohil, transported them urgently to medical facilities in Bhavnagar city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024