Tragic Self-Immolation: Gujarat Woman and Daughters Fight for Life

A 32-year-old woman in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district set herself and her two daughters ablaze, resulting in severe injuries to all three, according to a police official.

Identified as Nayanaben Gohil, the woman's daughters, nine-year-old Pratiksha and the younger Urvashi, are receiving treatment at a government hospital. Their conditions remain critical following the incident in Hathab village.

Authorities have not disclosed Urvashi's exact age and are currently investigating the motive behind Nayanaben's desperate move. Her husband, Bhavesh Gohil, transported them urgently to medical facilities in Bhavnagar city.

(With inputs from agencies.)