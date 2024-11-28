Markets React to Economic Data Amid Tariff Warnings

Global financial markets took a cautious step back on Wednesday as investors weighed recent economic data and the looming threat of U.S. tariffs. Key indices showed slight declines, reflecting mixed signals on economic health and policy shifts under the new administration.

U.S. consumer spending data revealed continued economic growth, but inflationary pressures remain subdued, leading markets to anticipate a Federal Reserve rate cut next month. This expectation was bolstered by traders increasingly betting on a December rate reduction.

Currency and commodity markets also reacted, with the dollar index slipping against major currencies and oil prices leveling after initial volatility. As the dust settled, stakeholders continued to monitor geopolitical developments and their potential ramifications on global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)