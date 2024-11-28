Left Menu

Retired Captain Falls Victim to Rs 11.16 Crore Cyber Fraud

A retired ship captain has lost Rs 11.16 crore in a cyber fraud scheme over four months, involving fake stock market investment returns. The mastermind, Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri, has been arrested with multiple debit cards and cheque books. The police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 08:36 IST
Retired Captain Falls Victim to Rs 11.16 Crore Cyber Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired ship captain became the victim of a massive cyber fraud, losing Rs 11.16 crore over a span of four months. This alarming case was brought to light by police authorities on Wednesday.

Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri, a history-sheeter, was apprehended in connection with the scam. Authorities uncovered 33 debit cards and 12 cheque books associated with different banks in his possession. The fraud revolved around promises of lucrative returns on stock market investments, an official confirmed.

The victim initially saw profits in his investment account but hit a roadblock when he tried to withdraw his earnings, being asked for a steep 20% service tax. Realizing the deception, he reported to the South Cyber police. Investigation revealed multiple bank accounts were used to siphon funds, including a significant withdrawal connected to Mansuri. Further inquiries are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024