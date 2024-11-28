Anantnag Police Crackdown: Property Worth Rs 2 Crores Seized in Drug Bust

In a significant enforcement action, the Anantnag Police have seized property worth Rs 2 crores as part of their ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The confiscated property includes a double-story residential house and one Kanal of land, valued at Rs 2 crore, owned by Mohammad Amin Malik. Malik, a repeat offender based in Kanalwan, faced legal action after a substantial quantity of narcotics was recovered in connection with case FIR No. 113/2021 at Police Station Srigufwara, officials confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.

This decisive measure highlights Anantnag Police's steadfast commitment to curbing the drug menance and eliminating the infrastructure that enables narcotics trafficking. By leveraging provisions of the NDPS Act to attach properties linked to criminal activities, authorities aim to issue a stern deterrent to those engaged in the illegal drug trade. Anantnag Police are resolute in their mission to create a drug-free society and will persist in stringent actions against individuals and groups involved in narcotics activities.

Continuing the crackdown on drug peddlers beyond Anantnag, Baramulla Police have similarly attached multiple properties, including double-storied houses in Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, a Tipper, a Trailer, and a four-wheeler, cumulatively valued at Rs 1.72 crore. These properties belong to prominent drug dealer Rafiq Ahmad Khan, alias Rafi Rafa, a resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, Baramulla district. This action, carried out under sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985, connects with case FIR nr 134/2016 under sections 8/21, 29 of the NDPS Act at PS Boniyar, confirming that the assets were illegally acquired through the drug trade according to investigative findings by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)