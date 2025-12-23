Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet Elevates Pay for Panchayat Secretaries

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has made a significant decision to elevate the pay level of Panchayat Secretaries in the rural development sector.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday in Jammu, the Council of Ministers approved the proposal, making a long-awaited reform for these frontline workers a reality.

The move aims to address persistent demands for higher allowances and salary corrections, upgrading their pay scale from Level 2 to Level 4 within the region.

