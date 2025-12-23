Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet Elevates Pay for Panchayat Secretaries

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has approved the upgradation of the pay level for Panchayat Secretaries in the rural development department. This decision addresses long-standing demands for fairer compensation and better allowances, revising their pay scale to Level 4.

Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:03 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has made a significant decision to elevate the pay level of Panchayat Secretaries in the rural development sector.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday in Jammu, the Council of Ministers approved the proposal, making a long-awaited reform for these frontline workers a reality.

The move aims to address persistent demands for higher allowances and salary corrections, upgrading their pay scale from Level 2 to Level 4 within the region.

