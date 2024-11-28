Indian Army's Heroic Role in Maharashtra Elections

In a remarkable display of commitment to democracy, the Indian Army ensured that residents in remote and Naxal-affected regions of Maharashtra could participate in the state assembly elections on November 20. Working alongside other security forces, the Army mobilized essential resources to enable voting in these challenging areas, according to an official press release.

The Army deployed two Advanced Light Helicopters to facilitate the movement of election officials and equipment, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), to locations lacking surface connectivity and affected by Naxalism. The effort ensured the success of the election process in some of the state's most isolated regions.

Between November 17 and 20, the Indian Army, in collaboration with partner forces, executed 140 sorties over 77 hours, transporting 925 passengers and 8,385 kilograms of cargo. Specifically, the Army conducted 17 sorties, totaling around 22 hours of flight time, and carried 124 passengers. During the de-induction phase from November 20 to 21, 56 sorties were conducted over 23 hours, moving 408 passengers and 6,980 kilograms of cargo, with the Army's contribution being 9 sorties.

Indian Army aviation helicopters played a pivotal role in getting election officials and EVMs from Wadsa to inaccessible locations like Sawargaon, Gyarapatti, Muramgaon, and Katezari, all heavily affected by Naxalite activities. This operation underscores the Army's vital contribution to supporting democratic practices and ensuring widespread voter participation despite geographical challenges.

