Temple Priest Condemns Call to Ban ISKCON in Bangladesh
Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, condemned the petition against ISKCON in Bangladesh. He warned that conspiracies aim to destabilize the Hindu community there. Union Ministers also criticized the arrest of a former ISKCON priest, underscoring growing tensions and recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, on Wednesday criticized a petition seeking the ban of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh. He described these efforts as conspiracies intended to weaken the Hindu community in the region.
Das emphasized the need for the Indian government's intervention to prevent further deterioration of conditions for Hindus in Bangladesh. He stated that ISKCON is led by principled individuals and that any move to dissolve the organization would have harmful consequences for Hindus.
Amidst the rising tensions, the arrest of former ISKCON Bangladesh priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, on sedition charges has sparked protests. The situation has drawn criticism from Indian Union Ministers, highlighting increasing violence against minorities since recent political changes in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Big Tech: EU's Unyielding Pursuit of Fair Competition
Special Olympics Bharat Unveils 16-Member Squad for Pioneering Competition
Hindi Pakhwada: Winners of Essay and Poetry Competitions Honored; 2nd Official Language Magazine 'Surabhi' Released
Special Olympics Bharat Hosts Landmark Asia-Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition
Kim Jong Un Pushes for Mass Production of Suicide Drones Amid Global Military Competition