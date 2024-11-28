Left Menu

Temple Priest Condemns Call to Ban ISKCON in Bangladesh

Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, condemned the petition against ISKCON in Bangladesh. He warned that conspiracies aim to destabilize the Hindu community there. Union Ministers also criticized the arrest of a former ISKCON priest, underscoring growing tensions and recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:33 IST
Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyndra Das. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, on Wednesday criticized a petition seeking the ban of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh. He described these efforts as conspiracies intended to weaken the Hindu community in the region.

Das emphasized the need for the Indian government's intervention to prevent further deterioration of conditions for Hindus in Bangladesh. He stated that ISKCON is led by principled individuals and that any move to dissolve the organization would have harmful consequences for Hindus.

Amidst the rising tensions, the arrest of former ISKCON Bangladesh priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, on sedition charges has sparked protests. The situation has drawn criticism from Indian Union Ministers, highlighting increasing violence against minorities since recent political changes in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

