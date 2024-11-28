Left Menu

OPEC+ Meeting Postponed Amid Gulf Summit

The OPEC+ oil alliance has rescheduled its 57th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to December 5, delayed from December 1, due to several ministers attending the 45th Gulf Summit in Kuwait City on December 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:55 IST
OPEC+ Meeting Postponed Amid Gulf Summit

The OPEC+ oil alliance announced that their upcoming meetings have been rescheduled. The 57th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will now take place on December 5, postponed from the original December 1 date.

The decision to delay comes as several ministers are set to attend the 45th Gulf Summit in Kuwait City on December 1. This international engagement necessitated the adjustment of the OPEC+ timeline.

OPEC+ noted in its official statement that the rescheduling aims to ensure full participation and effective discussions during their crucial meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024