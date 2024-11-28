OPEC+ Meeting Postponed Amid Gulf Summit

The OPEC+ oil alliance announced that their upcoming meetings have been rescheduled. The 57th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will now take place on December 5, postponed from the original December 1 date.

The decision to delay comes as several ministers are set to attend the 45th Gulf Summit in Kuwait City on December 1. This international engagement necessitated the adjustment of the OPEC+ timeline.

OPEC+ noted in its official statement that the rescheduling aims to ensure full participation and effective discussions during their crucial meetings.

