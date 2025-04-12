Left Menu

Tragedy and Tensions: Chilean Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns

The highly anticipated Chilean derby between Universidad de Chile and Colo Colo was postponed following a tragic incident at a Copa Libertadores match, where a stadium crush claimed two young lives. The decision was made amid security concerns, sparking protests and highlighting ongoing issues with fan safety.

A much-anticipated Chilean derby between Universidad de Chile and Colo Colo was postponed after a tragic incident left two young fans dead at a Copa Libertadores match on Thursday. The victims, aged 13 and 18, were caught in a stadium crush at Santiago's Monumental stadium, prompting officials to delay Sunday's derby citing safety concerns.

Security Minister Luis Cordero confirmed the postponement after police reported inadequate conditions for the match. Fans attempted to force entry into the stadium for a game against Brazil's Fortaleza. In response to the tragedy, both clubs expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the victims' families.

The cancellation of the derby, initially perceived as a victory for those opposing the event, sparked protests among Colo Colo supporters. University of Chile officials insisted they had taken measures to ensure safety and hoped for a return to normalcy in future matches.

