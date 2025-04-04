U.S. Approves $400 Million Patriot Missile Upgrade Sale to Kuwait

The U.S. Department of State has given the green light to a substantial $400 million deal for upgrading and recertifying Patriot missiles destined for Kuwait, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

This significant transaction will involve the expertise of RTX Corporation, which has been designated as the principal contractor responsible for overseeing the execution of this defensive enhancement initiative.

The approval marks a pivotal step in bolstering Kuwait's defense capabilities and demonstrates the ongoing strategic military cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)