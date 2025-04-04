Left Menu

U.S. Approves $400 Million Patriot Missile Upgrade Sale to Kuwait

The U.S. Department of State has approved a $400 million deal for the sale and upgrade of Patriot missiles to Kuwait. RTX Corporation will serve as the primary contractor for this transaction, as reported by the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of State has given the green light to a substantial $400 million deal for upgrading and recertifying Patriot missiles destined for Kuwait, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

This significant transaction will involve the expertise of RTX Corporation, which has been designated as the principal contractor responsible for overseeing the execution of this defensive enhancement initiative.

The approval marks a pivotal step in bolstering Kuwait's defense capabilities and demonstrates the ongoing strategic military cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

