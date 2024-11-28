Upholding Parliamentary Integrity: Rajya Sabha Chairman's Call to Adhere to Rules

In a charged session on Thursday, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar underscored the paramount importance of adhering to parliamentary rules, likening any deviation to a sacrilege against the 'temple of democracy.' Dhankar cautioned against adopting an 'my way or no way' attitude, warning that it could threaten the very fabric of democracy.

Responding to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's inquiry on how to influence the chair, Dhankar explained that historically, adherence to rules has been the cornerstone of persuasion. He emphasized that the chair's rulings demand respect and compliance, rather than challenges, to maintain parliamentary decorum.

Dhankar praised the comprehensiveness of the house rules, highlighting that they enable each member's participation, addressing concerns regarding underutilization of allocated time in previous sessions. He called for grievances to be expressed within the framework of these rules.

On Wednesday, the chairman urged members to elevate productivity and cultivate a culture of discussion, dialogue, and rule adherence, marking the historic significance of the first day of the fourth quarter-century since India's Constitution was adopted.

During the session, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari sought clarification from the chair on Rule 267, related to urgent public discussions. This came amid opposition demands to discuss the Adani issue, illustrating ongoing debates over national concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)