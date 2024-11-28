Left Menu

Blast Rocks Prashant Vihar: Security Teams Mobilized

A blast in Delhi's Prashant Vihar prompted a swift response from security teams. Delhi Police have secured the area, with Crime Branch, Special Cell, CRPF, and Bomb Disposal Squad present. The situation remains under investigation, and more details are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:21 IST
Blast Rocks Prashant Vihar: Security Teams Mobilized
Police cordon off area in Prashant Vihar where an explosion is reported (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful explosion rocked Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday, leading to immediate action by the Delhi Police. The area has been secured, with authorities maintaining tight control while investigations continue.

In response to the blast, Delhi Police deployed its Crime Branch and Special Cell units, aided by personnel from the CRPF and the Bomb Disposal Squad. These teams are currently assessing the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure public safety.

Details remain limited at this stage, with officials urging the public to stay clear of the area. Further updates are anticipated as investigations proceed. The motive and nature of the explosion are yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

