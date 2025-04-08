Delhi Police's Double Success in Rescuing Minors and Busting Betting Racket

In a commendable operation, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch successfully located and rescued two missing minors in separate cases in the capital. The police announced that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, have been safely returned to their families.

In the first incident, a 15-year-old from Bhalswa Dairy in the Outer North district, missing since March 29, 2025, was traced with the help of technical and manual intelligence. Authorities apprehended a 17-year-old boy found with her. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vikram Singh, revealed that the girl had voluntarily left with the boy, with whom she was in contact.

In the second case, a 16-year-old from Rohini district's Budh Vihar area, missing since April 1, 2025, was tracked down to Avantika in Rohini. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch cracked an illegal IPL betting racket in Paharganj, arresting six individuals and seizing electronic devices and betting records.

(With inputs from agencies.)