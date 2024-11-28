Left Menu

Fiji Seeks Partnerships with Gujarat for Future Growth

Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica visited Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss collaboration in agriculture, cyber security, and renewable energy. They explored opportunities to strengthen ties, leveraging Gujarat's development expertise for Fiji's benefit. A future visit by a Fijian delegation aims to solidify this burgeoning partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Manoa Kamikamica met with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Pic/ @CMOGujarat). Image Credit: ANI
Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, according to an official release on Thursday. During their discussions, Kamikamica expressed interest in leveraging Gujarat's global reputation in agriculture and the dairy industry to benefit Fiji.

The talks also encompassed potential collaborations in artificial intelligence, information and communication technology, and cyber security. Patel highlighted Gujarat's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, emphasizing development milestones and its role as a model for economic growth.

Reflecting on Modi's historic visit to Fiji in 2014, Patel discussed Gujarat's leadership in renewable energy, including an ongoing project to build the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park. The Deputy Prime Minister was interested in ethanol production, aligning with Fiji's sugarcane industry. Both leaders agreed to strengthen ties through a Fijian delegation's future visit.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about fostering a robust tripartite partnership involving Gujarat, India, and Fiji, guided by the vision of 'Developed India @ 2047.' Patel noted that Gujarat prioritizes ease of business and quality living, as evidenced by initiatives like Gift City, an emerging international financial hub.

The Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary includes visits to Gift City and the Amul-Anand dairy cooperative. Senior officials from Gujarat's administrations, including Additional Chief Secretary MK Das, accompanied the Chief Minister during these strategic discussions, hoping to pave the way for a productive bilateral relationship.

