Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies: Forensics and NSG on Scene

Following an explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, the city's police have reported minor injuries to one individual and initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the cause.

Delhi Police PRO and Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Tyagi revealed that specialized units, including forensics and the special cell, are actively involved, with no suspects identified at this stage.

Authorities have seized over 10 DVRs for CCTV analysis in the vicinity, suspecting explosives placed in a nearby garbage area. While a white powder residue was found, no particles have been recovered yet.

Sources indicated that the chemical used was less potent than a previous month's incident in the same area. Blast remnants, concealed in a pit and wrapped in plastic, damaged nearby properties.

Police registered an FIR under relevant sections and continue to probe the blast that comes a month after an earlier incident near a CRPF school.

