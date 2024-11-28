Left Menu

Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies: Forensics and NSG on Scene

A blast in Delhi's Prashant Vihar left one person with minor injuries, prompting a detailed investigation by Delhi Police and the National Security Guards. The explosion, shrouded in mystery, has spurred the examination of CCTV footage and the collection of forensic evidence, while officials rule out any suspects yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:41 IST
Addl. CP Sanjay Kumar Tyagi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following an explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, the city's police have reported minor injuries to one individual and initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the cause.

Delhi Police PRO and Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Tyagi revealed that specialized units, including forensics and the special cell, are actively involved, with no suspects identified at this stage.

Authorities have seized over 10 DVRs for CCTV analysis in the vicinity, suspecting explosives placed in a nearby garbage area. While a white powder residue was found, no particles have been recovered yet.

Sources indicated that the chemical used was less potent than a previous month's incident in the same area. Blast remnants, concealed in a pit and wrapped in plastic, damaged nearby properties.

Police registered an FIR under relevant sections and continue to probe the blast that comes a month after an earlier incident near a CRPF school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

