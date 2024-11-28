Left Menu

Khilli Ram Meena Takes Office as Mizoram's Chief Secretary Amid Digital Dashboards Launch

Khilli Ram Meena officially became Mizoram's new Chief Secretary on Thursday. The same day, Chief Minister Lalduhoma launched two digital dashboards aimed at prioritizing sustainable development. These platforms will enhance transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in monitoring Mizoram's projects, involving political parties and NGOs for comprehensive oversight.

Khilli Ram Meena assumes charge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Khilli Ram Meena, a distinguished 1993 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT Cadre, officially assumed the role of Mizoram's Chief Secretary on Thursday. Arriving in the state capital the previous day, Meena met Chief Minister Lalduhoma as a gesture of courtesy, before paying a visit to Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati the following morning.

As Mizoram's Chief Secretary, Meena embarks on his duties amid significant developments in the state's governance infrastructure. Concurrently, Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated two pioneering digital dashboards—the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dashboard and the Mizoram State Project Monitoring Dashboard (MPLAN)—designed to bolster the state's commitment to transparent governance and development.

Emphasizing the significance of sustainable growth, Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the state's strategic focus on project prioritization through the SDG Dashboard. "We aim to promote a governance model rooted in transparency and accountability. The newly established Mizoram State Project Monitoring Committee, incorporating representatives from all political parties and NGOs, ensures inclusive oversight. This dashboard provides real-time project insights, thereby enhancing the effectiveness and outcomes of all development initiatives across Mizoram," Lalduhoma asserted. (ANI)

