Empowering Agriculture: National Seed Congress 2024 Aims for Seed Innovation

The 13th National Seed Congress 2024 focuses on enhancing seed quality and accessibility for farmers. Held in Varanasi, experts and leaders gather to discuss innovations in the seed sector to tackle climate and food security challenges, promoting public-private partnerships to empower smallholder farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:34 IST
On Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the critical need for boosting the availability of quality seeds to farmers at affordable rates through effective public-private partnerships.

Inaugurating the 13th National Seed Congress (NSC) 2024 virtually, Chouhan underscored India's strengthening position in the global seed market. This pivotal three-day congress is convening over 700 delegates, including experts, policymakers, industry leaders, research scholars, and farmers, at the International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) in Varanasi. They will deliberate on significant issues and advancements in the seed sector aimed at addressing climate change and food security challenges.

Devesh Chaturvedi, Union Agriculture Secretary, called for prioritizing the seed sector to enhance India's agricultural competitiveness, while Surya Pratap Shahi, Agriculture Minister of Uttar Pradesh, lauded state achievements and announced plans for 200 seed parks, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's agricultural leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

