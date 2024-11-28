Empowering Farmers: National Seed Congress Unveils 109 New Varieties

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday virtually inaugurated the 13th National Seed Congress held in Varanasi. Highlighting the critical role of the conference, he emphasized it as a pivotal platform for making 109 newly developed seed varieties by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) accessible to farmers.

The three-day event, taking place from November 28 to 30 at the International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) in Varanasi, has drawn over 700 delegates. Attendees include experts, policymakers, industry leaders, research scholars, and farmers, all convening to discuss key issues and advancements in the seed sector.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a global food basket. "To realize this ambition, enhancing production is essential, and quality seeds are key. Quality seeds can improve yields by over 20%. The conference is an essential platform for this initiative," he stated. Chouhan also noted India's growing prominence in the global seed sector, urging strengthened public-private partnerships to tackle climate challenges and ensure food security.

Coinciding with the event, the Abstract Compendium and the Rice Fallow Webpage & Atlas for states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal were launched. This innovative tool uses geospatial technology to map and analyze fallow lands in Eastern India, developed collaboratively with researchers and policymakers to provide insights for optimizing crop planning.

