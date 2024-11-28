Left Menu

Revamping Insurance: New Amendments Proposed for 100% FDI and Beyond

The finance ministry aims to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, with plans to raise foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 100%, reduce paid-up capital, and introduce composite licenses. These changes will ensure accessibility, encourage sector growth, enhance insurance penetration, and facilitate greater economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:37 IST
Revamping Insurance: New Amendments Proposed for 100% FDI and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry has unveiled proposals to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, intending to raise foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 100% and reduce the paid-up capital required. This move is set to expand the sector's growth and accessibility, according to an official memorandum dated November 26, 2024.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) is inviting public feedback on these proposed amendments by December 10. This marks the second round of public consultation on modifications to the Insurance Act, Life Insurance Corporation Act, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act.

The proposed changes aim to promote policyholders' interests, increase financial security, and enable more market players. By fostering economic growth and surging employment opportunities, these amendments are a bid to achieve 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024