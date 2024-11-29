Left Menu

Cuba's Energy Overhaul: Navigating A Power Crisis

Cuba has mandated state and private businesses to increase electricity generation from renewable resources and limit air conditioning use, amid its worst energy crisis in decades. New regulations require a shift to renewable energy and detail conservation measures as the government contends with resource shortages and rolling blackouts.

29-11-2024
Cuba has introduced sweeping regulations in response to a deepening energy crisis, urging both state and private enterprises to amplify their electricity production through renewable sources. Businesses are advised to limit the use of air conditioning as part of conservation measures, reflecting the country's dire power situation.

The government-issued decree, published this week, outlines that major energy consumers in both sectors have a three-year timeline to install renewables generating at least half of their daylight electricity needs. For those unable to support solar installations, a government energy contract is mandated.

In the face of crippling blackouts, these new rules signal Cuba's urgent push toward sustainable energy. The regulations also include contingency protocols for planned service interruptions exceeding 72 hours, and lay out penalties for non-compliance, spotlighting the severity of the ongoing crisis.

