Russia's Second Energy Assault Sparks Winter Power Crisis in Ukraine

Russia's latest offensive on Ukraine has resulted in widespread power cuts, as the energy infrastructure suffers significant damage. Thursday marked the second major assault on Ukrainian energy facilities this month, with President Putin claiming it was in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticized the escalation as "despicable" and called upon Western leaders, including NATO's Mark Rutte, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, to respond effectively to this aggression. Over a million Ukrainians experienced power loss, with further rolling blackouts affecting millions more.

Ukraine's air force reported Russia's deployment of 91 missiles and 97 drones, which primarily targeted energy and fuel facilities, underscoring the nation's vulnerability amidst the harsh winter. As infrastructure in nine regions faced severe damage, officials warned of continued power struggles throughout the winter.

