Trump's Energy Gambit: Dominance Amidst Challenges
President-elect Donald Trump introduces a National Energy Council aimed at achieving 'energy dominance' by expanding oil drilling and easing regulations. However, current high oil production levels and proposed tariffs challenge these ambitions, while experts urge a balanced approach, including renewable energy investments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
President-elect Donald Trump plans to establish a National Energy Council as part of his push for American energy dominance by heightening oil and gas drilling efforts, diverging from President Joe Biden's climate-centered policies.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is set to lead the council, guiding Trump's strategy to amplify oil sales globally and trim lengthy regulatory procedures.
Despite ambitions, Trump's plans face challenges such as existing record oil levels under Biden and industry skepticism over potential import tariffs on Canada and Mexico, critical US energy partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement