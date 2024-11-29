Trump's Energy Gambit: Dominance Amidst Challenges

President-elect Donald Trump plans to establish a National Energy Council as part of his push for American energy dominance by heightening oil and gas drilling efforts, diverging from President Joe Biden's climate-centered policies.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is set to lead the council, guiding Trump's strategy to amplify oil sales globally and trim lengthy regulatory procedures.

Despite ambitions, Trump's plans face challenges such as existing record oil levels under Biden and industry skepticism over potential import tariffs on Canada and Mexico, critical US energy partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)