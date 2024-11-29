Teen Raped in Ambulance Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

A distressing incident of sexual assault emerged in the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh, where a 16-year-old teenager was allegedly raped in an ambulance, as reported by the police on Friday. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Saket Prakash Pandey, confirmed the assault on November 22.

The victim, who was staying at her grandmother's residence, was traveling with her sister and brother-in-law when the crime occurred. The ambulance, driven by an alleged accomplice, sped away after the sister and brother-in-law alighted, leaving the minor vulnerable to attack inside the moving vehicle, according to law enforcement authorities.

Following the incident, the survivor reported the ordeal to her mother, leading to a police report on November 25. The case implicates four individuals, with the victim's family members also accused of abetting the crime. Legal actions are underway under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)