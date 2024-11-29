Left Menu

Teen Raped in Ambulance Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in an ambulance in Mauganj district, prompting legal action. Police arrested four individuals, including the girl's sister and brother-in-law, in connection with the crime. The case has been booked under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:40 IST
Teen Raped in Ambulance Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident of sexual assault emerged in the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh, where a 16-year-old teenager was allegedly raped in an ambulance, as reported by the police on Friday. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Saket Prakash Pandey, confirmed the assault on November 22.

The victim, who was staying at her grandmother's residence, was traveling with her sister and brother-in-law when the crime occurred. The ambulance, driven by an alleged accomplice, sped away after the sister and brother-in-law alighted, leaving the minor vulnerable to attack inside the moving vehicle, according to law enforcement authorities.

Following the incident, the survivor reported the ordeal to her mother, leading to a police report on November 25. The case implicates four individuals, with the victim's family members also accused of abetting the crime. Legal actions are underway under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024