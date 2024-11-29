Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in High-Profile Recruitment Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh in a recruitment irregularities case with conditions, including not holding public office or discussing the case with media. The court emphasized no influence on witnesses or evidence tampering, remaining in West Bengal, and providing contact details to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:18 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Friday, extended bail to Kuntal Ghosh in the ongoing investigation of recruitment irregularities involving the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). The directive, issued by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, sets strict conditions for Ghosh, prohibiting him from holding any public position and from making media statements about the case.

The court's decision comes as a significant development in the case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Conditions of the bail include refraining from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, staying within West Bengal without formal permission, and maintaining contact with judicial authorities through a provided mobile number.

Ghosh's legal representative, Advocate MS Khan, argued in court for bail, citing that his client had already been granted bail in a related money laundering investigation, along with delays in trial proceedings. Ghosh, who has been in custody for over 19 months, is being investigated alongside prominent figures like former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate, Arpita Mukherjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

