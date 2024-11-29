Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gondia Bus Accident Claims Eight Lives

A catastrophic bus accident near Gondia, Maharashtra, has left at least eight dead and around 30 injured. In response, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced financial aid for victims, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extends condolences and promises swift medical relief for the injured.

29-11-2024
Tragedy Strikes: Gondia Bus Accident Claims Eight Lives
Visuals from the site of the accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded on Friday afternoon as a Maharashtra State Transport bus en route from Nagpur to Gondia overturned near Bindravana Tola village, claiming the lives of at least eight individuals and leaving approximately 30 injured. The accident occurred on the Gondia-Arjuni road when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn, police confirmed.

Promptly reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an immediate assistance package of Rs 10 lakh to the victims. The Chief Minister's Office expressed deep concern over the fatal Shivshahi bus accident and instructed administrative bodies to ensure the injured receive urgent medical treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed sorrow for the loss, extending his condolences to the grieving families via social media. Authorities are coordinating efforts on-site to facilitate the necessary medical attention, including potential transfers to facilities in Nagpur for those critically injured. The situation continues to unfold as officials work in coordination at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

