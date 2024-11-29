Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as Bangladesh Arrests ISKCON Leader

Amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced concerns over the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Tharoor announced a committee meeting to address the situation. Meanwhile, ISKCON called the Bangladeshi government anti-Hindu and expressed solidarity with the detained leader, sparking further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:18 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate between India and Bangladesh has become increasingly fraught following the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted his concerns over the situation, indicating that the committee on external affairs will convene for a meeting on December 11 to discuss the developments in Bangladesh.

Tharoor emphasized the importance of a government response and suggested that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar address the issue in Parliament. He stressed the need to ensure democratic rights for all minorities in Bangladesh, although he cautioned against speaking extensively on matters outside India's jurisdiction.

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has prompted significant backlash, leading to calls for his immediate release. Uddhanand Das from the ISKCON branch in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, labeled the interim Bangladeshi government as "anti-Hindu," urging unity among Hindus. In a public statement, ISKCON expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das, who faces charges of sedition after allegedly mishandling the national flag of Bangladesh. This incident marks a new low in Bangladesh's relations with ISKCON and has ignited protests across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

